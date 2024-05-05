The Florida Panthers are getting some pretty good news ahead of their next playoff series. Panthers center Sam Bennett might be able to play against the Boston Bruins following an injury, per Sports Net Canada. Bennett is definitely out for Game 1, but considered day-to-day.

The center suffered an upper body injury in a recent playoff game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bennett left Game 2 of the Lightning playoff series, and was expected to be out a good while. The center is on the mend and skating Sunday, per Sports Net. Florida is preparing to take on the Boston Bruins, who defeated Toronto after an intense seven game series.

Bennett and the Panthers

Bennett was having some success in the playoffs before going down to injury. The center had a goal and an assist in his two playoff game appearances, along with a plus-minus of + 1. The center has a career playoff record of +7 in his plus-minus, and adds a lot of versatility to the line when he's on the ice.

Article Continues Below

During the regular season, Bennett had 41 total points, including 20 goals. His 41 points were the second-highest he has ever had in a campaign. He had a career-high 49 points while skating for the Panthers in the 2021-22 campaign. The center was on the ice for about 17 minutes a game this season for Florida.

The Panthers skated past the Lightning in five games. Florida flexed their muscles on offense, scoring six goals in the closeout Game 5. The team scored 20 total goals in the series, third in the NHL among playoff teams. Only the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers scored more goals to this point in the playoffs, per league stats. A healthy Bennett would add even more firepower to the offense, and the club could certainly use it against the Bruins. Boston closed out the Maple Leafs in seven games, by piling it on offensively. The Bruins scored a total of 18 goals against Toronto, while allowing only 12 goals in seven games.

Bennett is in his third full season with Florida. He previously played for the Calgary Flames from 2014-21. In his career, the center has scored 137 goals and added 141 assists. He also skated in the Ontario Hockey League before his time in the NHL, as Bennett is a Canadian. Bennett has 44 career points in the NHL Playoffs. He was with the team last season when Florida made its run to the Stanley Cup, before bowing to Las Vegas.

The Panthers and Bruins play Game 1 of their playoff series Monday. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8:00 Eastern in Florida. Panthers fans are certainly hoping Bennett can return to the ice sooner rather than later.