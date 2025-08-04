The New York Giants may be forced to add a running back to their roster sooner rather than later. With rookie Cam Skattebo nursing a hamstring injury and fellow rookie Rushawn Baker sidelined by a knee issue, the team is down to just three healthy backs: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Dante Miller.

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, returned to the field Friday after missing several practices but was quickly pulled after just two 11-on-11 carries. Head coach Brian Daboll labeled the setback as “day-to-day,” offering no further details. While Daboll has been characteristically tight-lipped about injuries, insiders have pointed to a hamstring issue as the likely culprit.

“The exact severity of his leg injury wasn’t known,” wrote New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard, “but Skattebo sat out most of the spring with a quiet injury as well. So this could be something that requires significant time off.”

Giants may have a depth issue at RB

Skattebo’s presence in camp was already turning heads. The All-American from Arizona State racked up 1,500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in 2024 — the first college player to do so since Christian McCaffrey. His versatility and physical running style had teammates and even quarterback Russell Wilson praising his potential. Wilson told Kay Adams recently, “He got game.”

Tracy Jr., who figures to carry the bulk of the early load, emphasized the running back room’s depth and expectations despite the injuries.

“If you look around our room, there's really nothing anyone can't do,” Tracy said. “We didn't add Cam just to do one thing. We added him because he's a good running back… whoever’s in there on third down, second down, first down, it doesn't matter what it is. You're going to produce, and that's the standard.”

That standard will be tested in the coming days. With just a week to go until the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Giants’ depth is looking razor thin. Skattebo’s status is uncertain, and Baker’s knee injury leaves only three players available to split reps in what’s expected to be a run-heavy system under Daboll.

Adding to the injury list is tight end Thomas Fidone II, who left Friday’s session after what appeared to be a head injury. Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott remains out with an undisclosed injury, and left tackle Andrew Thomas continues a slow ramp-up from foot surgery, though he is expected back before the regular season.

With Eric Gray still on the PUP list and only Tracy, Singletary, and Miller healthy, a free agent signing could be imminent. The Giants are off Sunday but return to practice Monday. If the injuries linger, expect a move to bolster the backfield before preseason kicks off. The clock is ticking — and New York might not have the luxury to wait much longer.