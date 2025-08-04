The Miami Marlins just did something Major League Baseball hadn’t seen in over a decade—and they did it by taking down one of the sport’s biggest franchises. With a 7–3 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday, the Marlins completed their first-ever sweep of the Bronx Bombers in a series of three or more games. The win also pulled Miami back to the .500 mark for the first time since April 15. Considering they were 16 games under earlier this season, that’s no small feat.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Marlins are now just the fifth team in the Wild Card era to reach .500 after being 16+ games below the mark. The last team to do it? The 2014 Tampa Bay Rays. It’s also the second time the Marlins have done it themselves—the first came in 2006.

Kyle Stowers provided the knockout blow Sunday with a three-run homer off Yankees reliever Brent Headrick, blowing the game open in the fourth. Jakob Marsee, Miami’s rookie sensation who debuted just days ago, nearly hit for the cycle, going 2-for-4 and missing only a single.

On the mound, Edward Cabrera turned in a dominant performance. The right-hander gave up just two hits over six innings while striking out seven. After giving up a leadoff homer to Trent Grisham, he settled in and shut the door.

Marlins continue to stay hot with sweep of Yankees

“Just happy with how I felt out there,” Cabrera said postgame. “The team is playing great baseball right now.”

The Marlins are now 30-14 since June 13—a stretch that matches the best 44-game run in franchise history, set by the 2003 team that famously defeated the Yankees in the World Series. Miami now holds the unique distinction of being the only MLB franchise with an all-time winning record against New York, including the postseason.

While it was a celebration in Miami, the Yankees are trending in the opposite direction. After blowing a six-run lead in a wild 13-12 loss on Friday and getting blanked 2-0 on Saturday, Sunday’s defeat capped a brutal weekend. The loss also dropped the Yankees to 0-3 in August and 25-30 since June 1.

Luis Gil, making his season debut after recovering from a lat strain, struggled early. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year lasted just 3 ⅓ innings, surrendering five runs on five hits and four walks.

Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez didn’t hold back in criticizing the team’s play over the weekend. “They make way too many mistakes,” Jeter said on FOX. Rodriguez chimed in: “Where’s the accountability?”

Manager Aaron Boone echoed the urgency. “It’s gut check time,” Boone said after the loss. “It’s getting late. And it’s certainly not too late for us, but it’s empty until we start doing it.”

To top it all off, Marlins stadium DJ trolled the Yankees by blasting “Sweet Caroline” before the ninth inning—a not-so-subtle nod to Boston’s tradition. The Red Sox, meanwhile, completed a sweep of the Astros and jumped New York in the standings. Miami’s remarkable turnaround continues, while the Yankees are now left searching for answers—and traction.