As the San Francisco 49ers gear up for a pivotal week that includes joint practices with the Denver Broncos and their preseason opener, the team brought in six players for workouts—three offensive tackles and three cornerbacks—on Sunday. It’s a clear sign the Niners are looking to reinforce depth in the trenches and the secondary ahead of a physically demanding stretch.

The group included offensive tackles Isaiah Prince, David Sharpe, and D’Ante Smith, along with cornerbacks Zy Alexander, Derrick Langford, and veteran Fabian Moreau. With injuries already testing the roster, the front office is wasting no time exploring potential additions to ensure the team stays competitive through training camp and beyond.

But the biggest move of the day wasn’t a workout—it was a reunion.

Veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen officially signed a one-year deal with the 49ers, marking his return to the Bay Area after a brief stint last summer. The team released wideout Marquez Callaway to make room on the roster. Chosen, who turns 33 this season, worked out for the 49ers on Saturday and didn’t waste time sharing his appreciation on social media.

49ers sign familiar face in Robbie Chosen

Chosen’s familiarity with Kyle Shanahan’s system likely played a role in the move. The 6’3” receiver has bounced around the league, spending time with the Jets, Panthers, Cardinals, and Dolphins over his nine-year career. He’s tallied 380 receptions for 5,087 yards and 30 touchdowns during that span, but his most recent contributions were minimal—just one catch for five yards during his time in Miami last season.

This move mirrors last year’s training camp, when the 49ers signed Chosen amid a rash of receiver injuries. He didn’t make the final 53-man roster then, but this time around, Brandon Aiyuk is easing his way back from a knee issue, and the receiver room is again thin. Chosen joins recent signee Andy Isabella as San Francisco continues to explore veteran options to round out the depth chart.

Still, it’s hard to forget that Chosen appeared disengaged at times during last year’s preseason finale, particularly in the run game—something that might resurface during roster decisions.

On the defensive side, rookie defensive lineman Alfred Collins has drawn attention—but not for the right reasons. The second-round pick out of Texas is reportedly behind fellow rookies Mykel Williams and C.J. West, and even undrafted free agent Sebastian Valdez. Collins missed the entire offseason program due to a calf injury, and it's clear the setback has affected his conditioning and technical development.

“He looks behind,” said Matt Barrows of The Athletic on the latest “49ers +/-” podcast. “When he gets stymied, he just stops going.”

At nearly 6’6”, Collins struggles with pad level, often losing reps when linemen get underneath him. His conditioning has also been questioned, especially in comparison to the other young defensive linemen who are in midseason form.

Still, the 49ers believe in Collins’ potential. He has time to catch up, and the team is hopeful that his raw talent will begin to shine through as he gets healthier and more reps under his belt.