The contract holdout between star defensive end Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys is getting uglier by the day. Now, a very well-known pundit of the NFL, someone who knows the rich history of the league and its nuances and nitty-gritties, has entered the fray: Nicki Minaj.

Were you thinking of someone else?

Amid the unfolding drama with the Cowboys, Minaj posted a GIF of herself walking sassily.

“I hope Jerry Jones is having a great day,” wrote the award-winning rapper on X, shading the Cowboys' longtime owner.

I hope Jerry Jones is having a great day. pic.twitter.com/yGuxV9NXwB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 3, 2025

The post had many fans confused. Because nothing tickles the brain more than a profound introspection by the 42-year-old Minaj, who performed in the Super Bowl in 2012. After all, she once said: “Boom, badoom, boom, boom, badoom, boom, bass, he got that super bass.”

One fan asked Grok, an AI chatbot, to explain Minaj's post. Because nothing comforts the brain more than a sincere response from a robot.

“Nicki Minaj's tweet shades Jay-Z and Roc Nation amid their feud. Jerry Jones, Cowboys owner, publicly criticized Roc Nation (Jay-Z's agency) over Micah Parsons' contract dispute, citing past issues with client Dez Bryant. Nicki, who beefs with Roc Nation-managed Megan Thee Stallion, is gloating at their drama. The video shows her confident strut,” wrote Grok.

Jones indeed dragged Jay-Z and Bryant, who played for the Cowboys from 2010 to 2017, into the current issue with Parsons. He implied that Jay-Z was “nowhere to be found” during their deal negotiations a few years ago.

Bryant already responded and took a shot at Jones. Minaj reposted it on X and fanned the flame.

“How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones' or ‘NFL' story time, I’ll do a ‘story time' of my own,” wrote Minaj, whose X feed is now littered with posts about the Cowboys.

Hey, its Nicki Minaj. How about we play a game? 🏈

Every time you do a “Jerry Jones” or “NFL” story time, I’ll do a “story time” of my own. https://t.co/krBUoT3PO0 pic.twitter.com/wgZZcgZ6eg — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 4, 2025

As of writing, Megan Thee Stallion has yet to join the chaos. As one of her songs said, there's no “pressurelicious” to chime in.

The NFL, where the Cowboys, an octogenarian billionaire, and popular rappers all intersect.