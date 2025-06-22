The Florida Panthers are parading through the streets as they celebrate a second consecutive Stanley Cup. Sam Reinhart is there after his four-goal performance in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. But last year, Reinhart was missing from the parade, attending a friend's wedding. So when Reinhart grabbed the mic, he gave the Panthers fans a rousing speech at the parade.

“The only thing I’ve heard all day is how this is the best parade that’s ever happened in South Florida,” Reinhart said. “Thank God I missed last year and not this year,” Reinhart said, per Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald. “We the best! And I mean that!” he finished, channeling DJ Khaled.

There have certainly been a few championship parades in South Florida over the years. The Marlins won the World Series in 1997 and 2003, the Heat won twice with LeBron James and once with Shaquille O'Neal, and the Dolphins have one Super Bowl title. But with the franchise's first two Stanley Cups coming in consecutive years, this Panthers squad has lived it up in Fort Lauderdale.

Reinhart missed the Panthers' Stanley Cup Parade last year as his contract was expiring. But that did not prevent him from staying in Florida. He signed an eight-year deal worth $69 million hours before free agency began last summer. Many insiders are using his negotiations as an example ahead of Sam Bennett's contract, which could take up until the deadline to sign.

The Panthers traded for Sam Reinhart in the 2021 offseason, giving up a first-round pick and goalie prospect Devon Levi. Since then, Reinhart has 324 points in 321 regular-season games. Compare that to his 295 points in 454 games in Buffalo, and it is clear that he fits well in Florida. With 22 goals in the last two postseasons, Reinhart has every excuse to celebrate twice as much on Sunday.