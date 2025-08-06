The San Francisco 49ers had a season to forget, as injuries and tragedy caused them to fall to 6-11 and miss the playoffs. Now, they hope to bounce back and thrive in the 2025 NFL season. As always, 49ers training camp has had its share of drama. From Jauan Jennings requesting a new contract with the Niners, and Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from injury, there are a lot of things going on. Now, the 49ers' depth chart has created some new intrigue. One such conversation involves which 49ers cornerback will start at nickelback.

The Niners are trying to navigate injuries, and it's hindering their full potential. Therefore, it's hard to assess how they will perform this season. Injuries are part of the game, but so is direct competition. One surprise about what is going on at training camp is how the battle for the 49ers' cornerback position is going. So far, there is a lot of intrigue.

After the 49ers lost Chararius Ward to the Indianapolis Colts, the position needs some work. After all, Ward covered all the bases they needed for the nickelback position. They drafted a cornerback in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, he is not first on the 49ers' depth chart.

Upton Stout must shine in 49ers training camp

Upton Stout has made an impression during 49ers training camp, making a play on Christian McCaffrey. Despite that, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has not gifted him the starting cornerback spot yet. Currently, Tre Brown is listed as the starting cornerback for the 49ersbefore the first preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Saleh indicated that he wanted Stout to show what he could do against better competition. Ultimately, rookies in the past have had to work their way up in a Kyle Shanahan-coached team. Stout seems to be no different, and he will have to emerge from 49ers training camp with a performance that convinces Saleh he is ready.

Stout was solid in his last season at Western Kentucky, making 52 tackles, including 29 solo grabs, with an interception and a pass deflection. In his freshman year in 2022, he had four interceptions. Stout has all the potential to become a shutdown corner, as well as an all-around good player.

With a few weeks left until the start of the 2025 NFL season, there is still time for that to happen. Brown made seven starts for the Seattle Seahawks last season. Regardless, the overall consensus is that Stout is the better player and will do enough in 49ers training camp to convince Saleh. Stout has to prove to the brass that he can make the plays needed against NFL-caliber players. So far, he is on the right track.

Each 49ers cornerback could be valuable in the 2025 NFL season

Despite any panic from the 49ers' depth chart, there is a lot of good that can happen for this team. However, it all starts with players cementing themselves in their positions. Last season, the Niners were fourth in passing yards allowed. But that was only because they were 18th in rushing yards allowed per game. The brass made all defensive selections with their first five picks, showing how committed they are to fixing what was once a strength.

Fortifying their linebacker positions was critical, especially after losing Dre Greenlaw to the Denver Broncos. Additionally, they needed another pass rusher and a run-stopper, and the brass felt like they addressed those needs with the selections of Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, and Nick Martin.

The defense was not downright awful in 2024. Yet, it still collapsed often, essentially costing them games they should have won. Unfortunately, the pass defense struggled immensely, essentially costing them close games against the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks. Because of this, it destroyed much of their chances of competing for a playoff spot. While a 9-8 record likely would have missed the playoffs, the losses also caused a ripple effect throughout the organization.

To succeed in the 2025 NFL season, the Niners will need several players to emerge. San Francisco drafted Stout with the hopes that he would give them the production that Ward once did. If he can, it can essentially help turn the secondary back into a force to be reckoned with. Stout emerging as a great cornerback for the Niners would be a major success.

Stout has a chance to make an impact as 49ers training camp winds down. For now, he is behind Brown. But if all reports are true, then that likely will not last much longer. Expect to see Stout making an impact during the 2025 NFL season.