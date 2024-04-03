Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart is in an interesting situation this season as he prepares to enter free agency this offseason, but he does not seem concerned about a potential extension or his upcoming free agency as he is having a career year and the Panthers are preparing for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It hasn't been an issue at all, honestly,” Sam Reinhart said, via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. “I think you get off to a good start, it makes everything easier. You're able to just put it behind you. I think the relationship that we have, me (Panthers GM) Billy (Zito), me and the organization, it's all positive, all mutual. … I'm very comfortable with it being ongoing. We've got bigger things in mind the next couple of months, hopefully. But I'm not losing sleep over it by any means.”

There is not much to worry about for Reinhart, he is having a great year and will get paid this offseason, whether that be by the Panthers or another team. Reinhard has scored 52 goals with 35 assists this season for 87 points in 76 games played, according to Hockey Reference.

Reinhard has been a great fit next to Aleksander Barkov on the first line, which now features Vladimir Tarasenko as well. The Panthers are looking to go on another long playoff run, and this time come away with the Stanley Cup as well, rather than just make the final. They will not sneak up on anyone this year, as they proved to be dangerous last spring and have been one of the best teams in the regular season this year.

Panthers looking to finish strong

The Panthers have six games left this season, and currently trail the Boston Bruins by two points for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. They are also five points back of the New York Rangers for the top spot in the league. It seems unlikely that they will be able to chase down the Rangers, but the Bruins are very much within reach. However, winning the Atlantic division could set up a first round series against the experienced Tampa Bay Lightning, which might not be ideal.

The Panthers' final six games will be against the Ottawa Senators, Bruins, Senators again, Columbus Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs. The game against the Bruins could be a big one when it comes to the winner of the Atlantic Division. The rest of the games on the schedule are very winnable.

It is also interesting that the Panthers will play the Maple Leafs in the final regular season game, as that could very well be the matchup for Florida in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.