Despite the Florida Panthers clinching a playoff spot for the fifth straight season, head coach Paul Maurice was disgusted with his team's effort in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on home ice.
It's the sixth defeat in seven games for a Cats team that was looking like the class of the Eastern Conference just two weeks ago, but is now struggling mightily as the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs approach.
“I don’t feel like talking about good things right now,” Maurice told reporters after the defeat, including Florida Hockey Now's Colby Guy.
“Write whatever you want, today is free quote f*****g day. Take whatever you think I might say and use it. I won't b***h about it.”
Strong words from the bench boss, but maybe necessary as his roster continues to flounder with just weeks left in the regular-season. The Panthers are now 46-22-5, and have fallen to second place in the Atlantic Division and fourth in the East.
Florida spent a ton of time in the penalty box on Thursday night, including a Sam Reinhart double-minor high-sticking penalty while trailing late in the third period.
“You can’t sit in the box for 12 minutes,” the head coach continued, per Guy.
“Our penalty kill was good, but it gives them momentum time. You’re burning especially Barkov and Reinhart because they’re a big part of that kill. That’s a big chunk of time that they spend in there. We can’t look for help in that area. We have to do a better job controlling it.”
Panthers slumping with just 9 games left
It's been a remarkable season for a Panthers roster that has remained at the top of the league for most of the 2023-24 season. But after the recent cold spell, the hope of a second President's Trophy in three years is fading by the day.
As of Friday, the Cats have fallen to seventh place in league standings.
“I think we’re playing hard,” captain Sasha Barkov admitted, per Guy. “But I think our whole thing is that we need to play hard all the time and every shift. Sometimes, mistakes happen by playing hard and I don’t think anyone is doing the wrong thing.
“We’re just playing hard and mistakes are coming, so we’re just going to learn from that and we’ll watch some video tomorrow and we’ll be better.”
It's a concerning trend for a team that marched all the way to the Stanley Cup Final last June after barely advancing. Florida was one loss away from not making it at all, before dispatching the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes in a true cinderella run to the Finals.
The Panthers certainly have the team to make noise again this time around, but the current trend is not at all encouraging. Paul Maurice and his squad will look to right the ship against the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon.
After that tilt, the Cats will head on the road for four games before ending the regular-season with an equally long home stand.