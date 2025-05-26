The Florida Panthers are just five wins away from winning the Stanley Cup for a second straight year, which would solidify them as an undeniable juggernaut in the NHL history books. They would not even have a chance to attain such greatness if not for their remarkable depth. Well, head coach Paul Maurice will have to go even deeper into his roster after the latest injury report.

Right winger Sam Reinhart, defenseman Niko Mikkola and left winger A.J. Greer are all inactive for a Monday night Memorial Day showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes, per play-by-play man Steve Goldstein. Florida worked hard to build a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it could now come in handy.

Reinhart missed Game 3 with a lower-body injury and is still considered day-to-day. The Panthers earned a straightforward 6-2 win without their regular season points leader, but they had Mikkola available to help set the tone in Amerant Bank Arena. The 29-year-old native of Finland scored two of the squad's first three goals. He sustained a shoulder injury after crashing into the boards during the third period. Greer, who brings valuable intensity, is out with an undisclosed injury.

Florida hopes that these three players will be able to take the ice for a possible Game 5 if necessary, but if the defending champions can pull off the sweep shorthanded, they will have the enormous benefit of a nice, long rest. The Panthers may not need any advantages, though.

Their toughness is impressive and extensive, enabling them to effectively employ a next-man-up philosophy. The Hurricanes are desperate, however. Pride comes into play when a sweep is on the line, and Rod Brind'Amour's group might now sense new life following Florida's injury updates.

Conversely, the Panthers will have to lean on core players Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe to finish off the Canes. The puck drops at approximately 8 p.m. ET.