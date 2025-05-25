The Carolina Hurricanes are on the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals. Carolina lost Game 3 to the Florida Panthers, extending their East Final losing streak to 15 games. This means that Game 4 on Monday night at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida is a must-win contest for Rod Brind'Amour and his team.

Carolina put in a solid, though imperfect, effort through 40 minutes. However, the third period was a different story entirely. Costly turnover aided Florida as they scored five goals in the period. The Hurricanes had a chance to win this contest with a strong final frame. In the end, Brind'Amour noticed some players did not put their best foot forward in Game 3.

“There's a couple of guys in there that I don't think came to play the way they needed to in this time of year… We needed more out of some guys,” the Hurricanes coach said, via team reporter Walt Ruff.

This comment seemed pointed at some of the elder statesmen on the roster. Brind'Amour specifically noted that his rookies were some of the best performers on the ice against the Panthers on Saturday. Four rookies — forwards Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, as well as defensemen Scott Morrow and Alexander Nikishin — skated in Game 3. Blake left the game with an injury, however.

Hurricanes' turnover issues drown them in Game 3

Carolina struggled mightily with puck possession during this game. However, their issues were clear and obvious during the third period. The Hurricanes issues with retaining the puck helped aid in their demise, as Brind'Amour stated following the game.

“You can't do that, and you can't do that anytime. In a preseason game, it's going to cost you. But against that team? And you turn it over for an odd-man rush? Forget it,” the Hurricanes head coach said, via Ruff.

Brind'Amour is not looking to change things up. For better or worse, he is stuck in his ways. The Hurricanes' coach believes in his system. His system will need to work on Monday night in Game 4 if the team still wishes to advance to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.