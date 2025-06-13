The Florida Panthers lost Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Edmonton Oilers in overtime. Florida snagged a 3-0 lead in the first period, but blew that lead by the end of the second. Even after Sam Reinhart tied the game with twenty seconds left in the third, they could not steal the game in overtime. After the brutal loss, Reinhart is looking for the positives for the rest of the Stanley Cup Final.

“A lot of the success in postseason is how you handle your losses,” Reinhart said, per The Athletic's Michael Russo. “They’re going to happen, especially when you get down to the last two teams. You got…two of the best teams going at it. So you got to expect to lose at some point. There’s a lot we can learn from and come back stronger in Game 5.”

The Panthers' handling their losses is why they won the Stanley Cup Final last year over the Oilers. They went up 3-0 in the series and lost the next three games to Edmonton. That included Games 4 and 6 in Edmonton, where they now head with the series tied up. If they can bounce back this time, just like last time, they can win the title again.

Reinhart scored in the final seconds of the game to send it to overtime on Thursday. It is the second-latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history. The latest was in Game 2, when Corey Perry sent that one to OT. Brad Marchand won that won for the Panthers up in Edmonton.

The Panthers got to Stuart Skinner and knocked him out of the game in just one period. But they could not solve Calvin Pickard, throwing 23 shots at the backup and only scoring once. Game 5 will go a long way in deciding the Stanley Cup Final, and the Oilers get to play it in front of their home crowd.