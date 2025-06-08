The 2025 Stanley Cup Final has been an absolute battle through the first two contests, with both the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers winning a game apiece. In a fairly big surprise, two of the oldest guys in the league, Brad Marchand and Corey Perry, have been arguably the most impactful players to this point, leading to a guy who played with both of them, Shawn Thornton, weighing in on their success.

Thornton, who currently works as the Chief Revenue Officer for the Panthers, played alongside Marchand on the Boston Bruins and Perry on the Anaheim Ducks. While he said he doesn't necessarily expect anyone to play as deep into their careers as the 37-year-old Marchand and 40-year-old Perry have, he isn't surprised that they are still playing some of their best hockey on the biggest stage the game has to offer.

“I don’t feel that old,” Thornton said per Michael Russo of The Athletic. “I will say, I never would’ve counted them out, but you don’t expect this. There’s only a few guys that get to play until they’re 40, but to see them still playing at such a high level and coming through in such big moments, I’m not surprised. They both kept me in the NHL.”

Shawn Thornton hoping Brad Marchand keeps on delivering for the Panthers

Article Continues Below
More Florida Panthers News
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk’s Brad Marchand admission after Game 2 turns headsMichael Whitaker ·
Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place
Oilers’ Corey Perry makes insane Finals history despite Game 2 lossQuinn Allen ·
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after making the game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during double overtime in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Brad Marchand’s mom was losing her mind after game-winner vs OilersBenjamin Adducchio ·
image thumbnail
Matthew Tkachuk’s blunt revelation on Panthers’ road success in 2025 Stanley Cup PlayoffsOwen Crisafulli ·
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) scores the game winning goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during double overtime in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Panthers’ Brad Marchand gets real on ‘important’ Game 2 double overtime victoryBenjamin Adducchio ·
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Panthers HC Paul Maurice gushes over Brad Marchand after double overtime winnerOwen Crisafulli ·
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Marchand played hero for the Panthers in Game 2 on Friday night when he scored a pair of goals in their 5-4 win, including the game-winner in double overtime. The only reason the game got to that point, though, is because Perry scored a game-tying goal with 18 seconds left in the third period to keep the Oilers alive.

Even though he's friendly with both guys, Thornton's involvement with Florida likely means he's rooting for them to come out on top in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. The Panthers will have an opportunity to take a 2-1 lead in the series when they take the ice for Game 3 on Monday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.