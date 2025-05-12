The broken record that fans of the Los Angeles Kings everywhere thought would finally stop playing continues to drone on and on, much to their chagrin. For the fourth consecutive season, the Kings were eliminated in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers.

Despite enjoying home ice advantage for what was the first time over the Oilers and winning the first two games, Edmonton swept the Kings the rest of the way after the insertion of goaltender Calvin Pickard between the pipes. While not completely lights out, Pickard played well enough to propel his club to four straight victories. As a result, he helped clinch a berth in the Western Conference Semi-Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles is once again left wondering what went wrong and how to fix it. The Kings have already announced a significant change to the organization with the mutual departure of general manager and former longtime defenseman Rob Blake. He had been in place for eight seasons and led the club to five playoff spots. However, they never advanced past the opening round.

While the search is underway for Blake's replacement, there are other moves to the roster that could be considered during the offseason.

The Kings will keep Jim Hiller as head coach despite fan objection

Kings head coach Jim Hiller, who was named the interim head coach last year before earning the full-time job, has guided the team to consecutive playoff berths but has yet to get them over the hump of being able to beat the Oilers in the opening round.

His decision to have the team collapse into a defensive shell in the third period of the fateful Game 4 that resulted in two goals to knot the score at 3-3 was blasted all over social media, with many fans believing that loss was essentially the final nail in his professional coffin.

However, Kings president of hockey operations Luc Robitaille voiced strong support for Hiller despite the team's latest postseason meltdown via ESPN.

“Your general manager, you want to give him the freedom, you don't want to lock up a new person that's coming in, but the record of what Jimmy has done this year is really, really good,” Robitaille said at the Kings' training complex. “It would be really hard for any GM to say, ‘Well, this guy shouldn't come back.' He's been really good. I think Jimmy's a great coach, and I fully think that this guy is coming back, for sure.”

Contract talks begin with Adrian Kempe for a long-term extension

One of the most important parts of the Kings' lineup, Adrian Kempe is entering his contract year. His representation can begin negotiations on a new deal with the Kings starting on July 1, and you can bet Los Angeles wants to lock him up for the long term, considering that his 139 goals are the most of any Kings player over the last several years.

The good news is that the salary cap is set to rise to $113.5 million by 2027, and a new contract for Kempe could easily be accommodated.

Kempe led the Kings with four goals during their latest playoff setback against the Oilers, and he also scored 35 goals during the 2024-25 regular season which was tied for most on the team with Kevin Fiala.

Defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov will not return

One of the top defensemen on the Los Angeles blue line, Vladislav Gavrikov is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. During his club's exit interview sessions, he said that he's enjoyed his time with the Kings but made it clear to them he wasn't in a rush for a new contract, via team beat reporter Zach Dooley.

“Before the season, I let [the Kings] know I have no rush with that question, so we can wait until whenever,” Gavrikov said. “No one wants to talk about it, rushing it before the playoffs especially and during the summer, we have more time to think. I made it clear that we have plenty of time.”

Gavrikov also spoke in a non-committal manner when asked about his future with the club, considering that he has the chance to become one of the most attractive options on the free agent market for defensemen.

“It's a hard question to answer right now, because you have to scout more around the league, if you want to know when you’re going to be and a good fit for a team,” he said. “I haven’t done it yet, but I have plenty of time to research with my agent, to see where we’re at. I think we have a good idea about it over the next few weeks or so.”

There will be multiple teams lined up to try and make Gavrikov an offer, which could prove too enticing for him to remain in place.