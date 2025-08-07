he biggest surprise from the Steelers‘ first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 NFL season is the unexpected ranking of rookie running back Kaleb Johnson as the third-string running back, behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. This placement defied many preseason expectations, as Johnson had shown promising flashes during training camp and was widely anticipated to contend more closely for the starting role.

Rookie Kaleb Johnson’s Depth Chart Setback

Kaleb Johnson, a 2025 NFL Draft pick, entered Steelers training camp with considerable buzz thanks to his impressive speed and burst, attributes that the Steelers have lacked at the running back position in recent seasons. Early practice reports highlighted his patience and ability to produce good plays, raising hopes that he might secure a starting-back role alongside Jaylen Warren. However, the initial depth chart listing him as RB3 signals a more cautious approach by the Steelers' coaching staff, especially head coach Mike Tomlin, who appears to want Johnson to improve his pass protection before entrusting him with a bigger workload. That Kenneth Gainwell, a veteran signing mainly valued for his kick return skills, currently occupies the RB2 slot ahead of Johnson adds to the surprise. Gainwell's depth chart position suggests the Steelers may prioritize experience and reliability, at least initially, over raw rookie talent in the backfield.

The Steelers have found their RB!!!! Kaleb Johnson has been described as “inhumane” at camp. Inhumane definition:

– without compassion for misery or suffering; cruel 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/NR6RVpsBaA — My Mind Is A Weapon FF (@SleezBomb) August 4, 2025

This designation is a clear signal that while Johnson’s physical tools are impressive, he needs to refine some aspects of his game under NFL conditions, particularly in pass protection, an area that coaches often emphasize for running backs to remain on the field in diverse situations. The setback is not definitive but underscores the Steelers’ measured developmental approach. Johnson is expected to continue his strong camp performances with aims to ascend the depth chart before the regular season kicks off or shortly thereafter.

Rookie Derrick Harmon as a Day 1 Starter

While Johnson’s depth chart positioning is surprising and somewhat disappointing for fans expecting a rapid rise, the Steelers’ decision to slot rookie defensive end Derrick Harmon directly into a starting role is equally notable—but for the opposite reason. Harmon, a first-round pick, has earned immediate starting responsibilities at defensive end1 (DE1), signaling that the Steelers see him as a professional-ready impact player from day one. This contrasts sharply with the more cautious development plan for Johnson.

Derrick Harmon (No. 99), a big man who can move. pic.twitter.com/lE1LyDyTIH — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) June 11, 2025

Harmon's elevation to starter status highlights the Steelers' confidence in his ability to contribute immediately on defense, a side of the ball reshaped aggressively through the off-season. His first-look nod as a starter indicates that he fits well within the defensive scheme and the coaching staff’s plans, pointing to a higher readiness level than some other rookies on the roster. This strategic move also reflects the Steelers’ historical strengths in defensive line development and their priority to reinforce this position group after offseason roster changes.

The Steelers’ first unofficial 2025 depth chart, while subject to change, provides a revealing snapshot of the team's current outlook. Veterans and newly acquired players have largely cemented their roles, as seen with the offensive line starting five, the receivers led by DK Metcalf with Calvin Austin III stepping as WR2, and the quarterback depth where Aaron Rodgers remains the clear starter.

Several other rookie placements besides Johnson and Harmon also caught attention. For example, Will Howard is listed ahead of Skylar Thompson as a backup quarterback, and wide receiver Roman Wilson finds himself behind veterans Robert Woods and Scotty Miller, suggesting the team values experience early in the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ approach reflects a balance between nurturing promising young talent and relying on trusted veterans. The cautious handling of Johnson juxtaposed with harmonious rookie elevation on defense illustrates a tailored development process focusing on each player’s strengths, readiness, and positional importance.

This mix points towards a transitional Steelers team aiming to compete in 2025 while building for the future, managing rookie potentials with realistic expectations and veteran leadership.

Overall, the most striking surprise in the Steelers’ initial 2025 depth chart is undeniably Kaleb Johnson’s positioning as the third running back over a more prominent role, contrasting sharply with Derrick Harmon’s instant starter status. This tells a deeper story about player readiness, positional needs, and coaching philosophy shaping the Steelers' roster decisions as they prepare for the new NFL season.