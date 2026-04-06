For all the hype the Baltimore Orioles garnered over the past few years for drafting well and building a young, up-and-coming team, they have not achieved much. They exited the playoffs in the ALDS in 2023 and bowed out of contention in the Wild Card round in 2024. And then in 2025, they proceeded to miss the playoff entirely. But this past offseason, they geared up for a redemption campaign, especially after signing Pete Alonso to a huge contract in free agency.

However, the Orioles have not started the 2026 season in an ideal fashion whatsoever. On Sunday, the Orioles lost their third-consecutive game to the Pittsburgh Pirates, with their loss on Sunday being an 8-2 defeat. Baltimore didn't even need to face the mighty Paul Skenes for them to lose thrice over the weekend to Pittsburgh.

After the game, Alonso gave the Orioles a harsh reality check now that they've fallen to 3-6 on the season.

“We can do all the practice, take all the ground balls, take all the swings in the cage, take all the swings during our BP time. Just because you put in the work doesn't necessarily guarantee execution, and it comes down to individual efforts, concentration and execution,” Alonso said, per Andy Kostka of MLB.com.

Orioles' Pete Alonso suffers brutal series vs. Pirates

Alonso did not help the Orioles whatsoever over their past three games; during their series against the Pirates, he went 1-12 from the plate, with that lone hit being a double on Sunday. He did reach base via walk once, but reaching base just twice over the course of 15 plate appearances is not what the Orioles are paying him big money for.

To his credit, he did take responsibility for his shortcomings during Baltimore's weekend struggles against Pittsburgh.

“In the first two games [this series], I for sure fell short,” Alonso added.

All hope is not lost for the Orioles, especially this early in the season.

“If we play quality baseball and stay within ourselves, we'll be just fine. Just because we have a slow start doesn't mean anything towards the end,” Alonso furthered.