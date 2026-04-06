Apr 6, 2026 at 2:19 AM ET

Breaking news: Stephen Curry is still a good basketball player. Curry had a valiant effort in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Houston Rockets, 117-116, on Sunday, showing everyone that he has not missed a beat.

Curry made his much-anticipated return from a knee injury, which kept him sidelined for two months. In his absence, the Warriors spiraled to 10th place in the Western Conference.

While they fell short against the Rockets, Curry delivered an exceptional performance, especially in the second half. In the third quarter, he knocked down a step-back three-pointer against Tari Eason to cut the Rockets' lead to four points, 84-80.

As he jogged back on defense, Curry exclaimed to the adoring crowd at Chase Center: “I'm back!”

"I'm back." Steph Curry after knocking down the stepback triple over Tari Eason 🔥pic.twitter.com/fnFRITx213 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 6, 2026

Fans on X were also ecstatic to watch the four-time champion cooking again.

“Steph looked like he never even left, bro. Moved way too smooth for a guy coming off an injury, but that L still hurts,” said @salazarray_munD.

“You know the GOAT is so back,” added @streetcated.

“Steph looked like himself again, moving sharp, shooting clean, rhythm back,” wrote @Quozzle_.

“38 years old, missing two months, BTW,” noted @jinthirty.

“Warriors may have fallen, but Steph Curry was cooking. Golden State at least has a shot now in the playoffs,” posted @TJSalomone.

Curry, who was saluted by NBA legend Dwyane Wade, finished with a team-high 29 minutes in 26 minutes off the bench. He added two rebounds and four assists, while shooting 11-of-21 from the field.

Following his knee injury, Curry stated that the Warriors had to hold down the fort until he returns. Now that he is back, their chances in the postseason just got better.

The Warriors will host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.