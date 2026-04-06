With the regular season winding down, the discussion in the NBA has turned to the individual awards, especially since several players have become ineligible due to the league's 65-game rule.

On his podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons said Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham are “probably out” for the running for MVP, making it a four-man race between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

While the four stars should be shoo-ins to the All-NBA Teams, Simmons wondered who else could be included now that more players have been disqualified. He mentioned Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes as a candidate, but he was more sold on Spurs guard Stephon Castle.

Simmons said Castle might get a nod to his All-NBA Third Team.

“I like Scottie Barnes, but I watched him today, and I just think Castle, eye-test-wise, plus I saw him in person, and Castle was one of the guys that really jumped out to me this year in person,” said Simmons.

“Especially since I think the last two months since the All-Star break, he’s at like 43% from three. I just think he’s turned into an awesome, awesome second guy.”

Castle, the reigning Rookie of the Year, has helped elevate the Spurs into a contender, teaming up with Wembanyama to form arguably the best young duo in the NBA. San Antonio is back in the playoffs after a six-year drought.

The 21-year-old guard has improved his numbers across the board from his rookie stint, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Aside from Gilgeous-Alexander and Brown, Castle is battling New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball for a spot on the All-NBA Teams.

The Spurs have not had an All-NBA player since LaMarcus Aldridge in 2018.