The Los Angeles Kings are now grappling with the potential long-term absence of veteran defenseman and assistant captain Drew Doughty, who suffered a left fractured ankle in last night’s preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights as confirmed by initial x-rays.

The Kings are hoping that the damage to Doughty's ankle isn't anything more than a fracture and that there isn't a set timeline for his potential return to the lineup, according to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff:

“Doughty Update: Sources say LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty sustained a left ankle injury,” Seravalli wrote on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. “Initial quick x-ray showed a fracture, but he's scheduled for additional imaging today. Hope is that it is only a fracture and not additional structural damage. Timeline TBD.”

Doughty’s injury occurred midway through the first period at T-Mobile Arena when he awkwardly fell into the boards while attempting to angle off ex-Kings teammate Tanner Pearson. Doughty’s leg buckled as he made impact, and he immediately fell to the ice in pain, favoring his left ankle.

Drew Doughty departed the game against the Vegas Golden Knights and did not return, leaving the Kings with significant concerns about his health. While it's difficult to contemplate, the Kings may need to prepare for life without their star defenseman for several weeks or even months.

His absence would create a substantial void on the blue line that general manager Rob Blake will need to address. Fortunately, Blake has options to fill this major gap, allowing the team to remain competitive during Doughty's recovery.

1). Former Boston Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk

One veteran defenseman with plenty of NHL experience under his belt still looking for a contract for 2024-25 is Kevin Shattenkirk, who spent last year playing with the Boston Bruins. He appeared in 61 games, scoring six goals with 18 assists while also adding another assist in the playoffs.

According to NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, Shattenkirk's agent expects that his client will have a deal signed before the start of the regular season, via the New York Times.

“Kevin is ready to play and patiently waiting for the right opportunity,” his agent, Jordan Neumann, said Tuesday. “There are several teams that we are keeping in regular contact with as their training camps unfold.”

Shattenkirk earned $1.05 million last season in Boston, and it’s likely he wouldn’t command much more than that for the upcoming season.

The Kings currently have just over $1.2 million in salary cap space, but they can also move Doughty to Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR). This move would free up his cap hit, allowing the team to bring in reinforcements to fill the gap while he recovers.

A draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2007, Shattenkirk is a right-handed shot like Doughty and has been known as a power play specialist.

He's played in a total of 952 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks and Bruins, scoring 103 goals with 381 assists while adding another eight goals and 40 assists in 91 career postseason games.

2. Former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Justin Schultz

Like Shattenkirk, Justin Schultz is another veteran blue liner who remains unsigned and is hoping to land a new contract for the 2024-25 season.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Schultz has spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Kraken. During the previous season, he played in 70 games, registering seven goals and 19 assists.

Schultz’s standout campaign came in the 2016-17 season with Pittsburgh, where he tallied 12 goals and 51 assists, playing a crucial role in helping the Penguins secure back-to-back Cup championships.

Originally selected with the 43rd overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2008 NHL Draft, Schultz was unable to come to terms on a contract with them and instead signed with the Edmonton Oilers, where he played the first several years of his career.

He has appeared in a total of 745 games with the Oilers, Penguins, Washington Capitals, and Penguins, scoring 71 goals with 253 assists while adding another 10 goals and 32 assists in 81 postseason games.

3. Former Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg

While it may be a bit of a long shot given his recent health history, another notable defenseman still seeking a new deal for the upcoming year is Swedish native John Klingberg.

Klingberg, who spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Stars, has experienced a series of moves around the NHL in recent seasons. He split the 2022-23 season with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild before signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs last offseason.

However, his season with Toronto was cut short after just 14 games thanks to a hip injury that required surgery, ending his campaign.

A smooth-skating offensive-minded defenseman with a right-handed shot, Klingberg also played heavy minutes on the power play thanks to his puck distribution abilities.