The New York Yankees remain active in the pitching market as persistent rumors continue to connect the club to a possible trade for Milwaukee Brewers veteran pitcher Freddy Peralta. With questions surrounding depth and durability in the Yankees pitching rotation, the front office is weighing short-term upside against long-term cost. That balance has placed Peralta near the top of New York’s trade targets as the offseason unfolds.

In an article written by MLB’s Thomas Harrigan and published on the league’s official website, he outlined both sides of New York’s interest. Harrigan framed the discussion around production, contract value, and team control, offering a clear look at why the Yankees could pursue Peralta and why caution remains warranted.

“Why it makes sense: Peralta’s numbers since he became a full-time starter in 2021 (3.30 ERA, 10.9 K/9) compare favorably to those of Dylan Cease, who just signed a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Blue Jays in free agency. Peralta’s 2026 salary with the Brewers? Just $8 million. The Yankees also have been linked to MacKenzie Gore, but Peralta is the safer bet at this point and could cost less to acquire as a pitcher with one year of team control remaining, compared to two for the Nats lefty.”

From a roster standpoint, Peralta offers immediate value. He produced ace-level results in 2025, combines strikeout efficiency with strong command, and fits cleanly into the middle of the Yankees pitching rotation. His affordable salary allows New York to preserve flexibility.

Still, Harrigan explained why the pursuit carries risk.

“Why it doesn’t: It's going to take a strong offer to get Milwaukee to trade Peralta, and there's going to be a lot of competition for his services due to his track record and team friendly salary. Do the Yankees really want to surrender young assets for a pitcher they could lose in free agency a year from now?”

Milwaukee is expected to demand premium prospect value, forcing New York to weigh upside against limited control.