The Dallas Cowboys will be without star cornerback Trevon Diggs for their Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, despite the All-Pro being activated from injured reserve earlier this month.

NFL Network insider Jordan Schultz reported Saturday that Diggs is not expected to play Sunday night as the Cowboys (6-6-1) host the Vikings (5-8) at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC Peacock. The decision comes even after what was described as a strong week of practice for the veteran defensive back.

“#Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs will not play Sunday vs the Vikings,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This comes after what was described to me as a ‘great week of practice,’ while multiple sources tell me the relationship between Diggs and the organization has ‘soured’ and ‘been severed.’”

Article Continues Below

Sources: #Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs will not play Sunday vs the Vikings. This comes after what was described to me as a “great week of practice,” while multiple sources tell me the relationship between Diggs and the organization has “soured” and “been severed.” Diggs,… pic.twitter.com/ncFINVrMbn — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 13, 2025

Diggs last appeared in a game during Week 6 before landing on injured reserve. He was officially activated earlier this week and told reporters he felt ready to return, creating uncertainty around his availability heading into the weekend.

The Cowboys have relied on a rotating group in the secondary during Diggs’ absence as they remain in the playoff hunt late in the season. Minnesota enters the matchup looking to play spoiler, while Dallas aims to stay competitive in the NFC standings without one of its top defensive playmakers.