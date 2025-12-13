The New York Yankees have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million reunion with veteran infielder Amed Rosario, as first reported by the YES Network's Jack Curry. The move marks another smart roster decision as MLB free agency continues to unfold. Rosario returns to the Bronx after joining the club at last season’s trade deadline in a trade from the Washington Nationals, giving the Yankees roster a much-needed right-handed bat to help balance a left-heavy lineup.

Rosario, a nine-year major league veteran, has built a reputation for his versatility across the diamond and his consistent production against left-handed pitching. In 2025, he hit .302 vs. LHP with an .819 OPS, a key reason why the Yankees identified him early as a priority depth piece. Across his career, he owns a .273 average with more than 1,000 hits and has played for seven clubs, including the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Nationals, and of course the Yankees.

The news was later confirmed by New York Post Sports’ Jon Heyman, who took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share details on the one-year deal.

“Amed Rosario back to Yanks. $2.5M. @JackCurryYES on it”

MLB’s Bryan Hoch also took to the platform, echoing the organization’s reasoning for the move after the Winter Meetings.

“The Yankees talked a lot during the Winter Meetings about being too left-handed. Bringing back Rosario gives them a solid option vs. LHP”

Rosario’s return adds insurance and flexibility across multiple infield positions, particularly third base, where he’s expected to platoon with left-handed hitter Ryan McMahon. His presence also gives New York a cost-effective depth option as they continue exploring larger offseason targets.

This move signals a measured but meaningful approach for the Yankees, addressing lineup balance, roster depth, and veteran experience while preserving financial flexibility as the offseason progresses.