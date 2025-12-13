Trade rumors are surrounding Mason Miller and the San Diego Padres, as there is speculation that the organization is looking to shake things up with the roster. With interest continuing to build up for Miller, a new report possibly reveals what would intrigue San Diego enough to accept a deal.

While several teams are reportedly reaching out to the Padres about the 27-year-old closer, it's said that the front office is listening to calls, but is still very much fond of Miller, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Rumors are that San Diego won't trade him away unless it's a deal the club can't refuse.

“Many teams (including the Mets) are inquiring [about] Mason Miller, one of the top few arms in MLB and the hardest thrower. The Padres will listen, but they love him as much as anyone and would need to be overwhelmed.”

The third-year pro emerged as an elite arm out of the bullpen in 2024 with the Athletic and has not looked back. The Padres managed to trade for him and starter JP Sears after giving up pitchers Braden Nett, Henry Baez, and Eduarniel Nuñez, along with top shortstop prospect Leo De Vries.

It was a move that gave the club arguably the best bullpen in the postseason. Unfortunately, the Padres' playoff run fell short after being eliminated by the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card round.

Even so, Mason Miller is viewed as a premier closer in MLB. Any team would love to have him, and if the Padres were to trade him, it sounds like the organization would only accept a massive haul. Miller ended the 2025 campaign with a 2.63 ERA and 0.908 WHIP while recording 104 strikeouts (tied career-high) and 22 saves through 61.2 innings pitched.