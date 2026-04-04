The Chicago Cubs boast weapons throughout their roster and entered the 2026 MLB season as the favorite to win the National League Central. The Cleveland Guardians have a sub-$90 million payroll, but they have an abundance of tenacity and crafty ballplayers. Given the narratives surrounding these two longstanding franchises, as well as the unique traits they each possess, it makes sense why FOX tapped them for its weekly Saturday night game. Mother Nature had other plans, however.

This interleague matchup, which is a rematch of the classic 2016 World Series, has been postponed due to inclement weather, per the Guardians' X account. A doubleheader will instead be played at Cleveland's Progressive Field on Sunday, beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET. Fans knew rain was a possibility, but the game's prime-time slot evidently made it difficult to bump up first pitch a few hours. Those who already drove to the stadium and paid for parking will not take kindly to this decision.

The teams will probably also be disappointed after mentally preparing to compete. The Guardians (5-3) have been playing good baseball and surely want to build on their momentum. Rookie slugger Chase DeLauter has five home runs through seven games, which is tied with Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers for the most in MLB. He would have garnered plenty of attention during the broadcast, for himself and the oft-overlooked Guards.

The Cubs (3-4) will try to make the most of this delay and get on track after alternating losses and wins in the early goings. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate for this doubleheader, but because it is Easter Sunday, there may be much less interest in this game than there would have been on Saturday.