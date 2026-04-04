Since leaving his position as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Mike Krzyzewski has been anointed as the gate keeper of college basketball. It's a position he seemed to earn after he coached the Blue Devils from the 1980-81 season through that final season. Prior to becoming the head coach at Duke, Krzyzewski coached the Army Black Knights from the 1975-76 season through 1979-80.

#MarchMadness is the most stable thing in college basketball to Coach K: "It has stood the tests of time… it's a masterpiece." 💯 pic.twitter.com/LM4Rcu8BKh — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 4, 2026

Kryzewski has seen many changes to the sport throughout his brilliant coaching career, including the development of the Name, Image, Likeness concept that has seen college athletes — including basketball players — receive huge payment from key sponsors.

That has changed college sports dramatically as high-level college football and basketball players have been able to take advantage of the concept by entering the transfer portal and moving on to the program that will give them the most lucrative payout.

That was a change that Krzyzewski could not do anything about. However, one thing he does not want to see changed is the NCAA Tournament. While there have been suggestions to increase the number of tournament participants from the current 68 teams to 72 or 76, Kryzewski says the NCAA Tournament is the most stable aspect of college basketball and should not be changed.

“With all the instability that there is, the most stable aspect of college basketball is the NCAA Tournament,” Krzyzewski said. “This works. It captivates the whole country. It's a masterpiece. People who aren't even college basketball fans follow the NCAA Tournament. Why would you want to screw around with it?