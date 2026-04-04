It sounds like the Tampa Bay Rays could have a depth infielder return relatively soon. The club's early-season injury update reveals a rough timeline for a veteran player on the roster.

Reports indicate that Taylor Walls, who is dealing with a right oblique strain, is seemingly trending in the right direction, according to Ryan Bass of MLBTV. The Rays will evaluate Walls' status on Monday to determine how much longer he may have to remain on the IL.

“Kevin Cash said Taylor Walls (oblique) is ‘doing well' and played in the game yesterday at Tropicana Field in the extended spring game between the Rays and Pirates,” reported Bass. “They'll revisit where Walls is at after the weekend, but seems to be trending in the right direction.”

The 29-year-old infielder suffered the oblique strain early in spring training. Tampa Bay has been relying on top prospect Carson Williams at shortstop to begin the 2026 campaign. Walls would likely step into a rotational role in the infield once he eventually returns.

Walls is entering his sixth season in MLB. He is more of an asset defensively, as his numbers at the plate are nothing to gloat about. Regardless, the Rays will likely be happy to have Taylor Walls back on the roster soon. He is set to begin the 2026 campaign with a career.195 batting average and .280 OBP with 265 hits, 22 home runs, 136 RBIs, and 66 stolen bases.

While Walls will remain out for the Rays' next two games, it sounds like he could be removed from the IL by as early as Monday when Tampa Bay takes on the Chicago Cubs. But that decision will ultimately be made by manager Kevin Cash and the organization.