The Carolina Hurricanes became the first Eastern Conference team to clinch their berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday evening. It has been a successful run for Rod Brind'Amour's Hurricanes, but it hasn't led to much postseason success. In a wide-open conference, Carolina has an intriguing opportunity in front of them this year, and their head coach understands that, according to Walt Ruff via X, formerly Twitter.

“We're going to finish out the year hard, get across the finish line the best that we can, and then look forward to an opportunity to win the whole thing,” Brind'Amour confidently stated after clinching.

The Hurricanes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, which not only clinched them a playoff spot but was also detrimental to the Blue Jackets' chances, as they fell out of a postseason spot with their fifth consecutive loss. The Jackets are now in a three-way tie for the last wild card spot with the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings.

Carolina had a bit of a lull in their performance, which wasn't overly surprising given that they have been dominating the Metropolitan Division for most of the season. However, Brind'Amour has his team locked in down the home stretch, owning a 7-3-0 record over their last 10 games.

The Hurricanes do have some competition from the Atlantic Division, as both the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning have 100 points, two behind the Hurricanes. A big part of Rod Brind'Amour's goal of going all the way will be securing home ice through the entire Eastern Conference slate.