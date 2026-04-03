The Cleveland Cavaliers’ James Harden is often compared to some of the best guards in NBA history simply due to the impact he has had on the game of basketball since joining the league back in 2009. One of the names that often comes up is that of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, and there are plenty of people who might find themselves on either side of this debate.

And well, it seems like Kendrick Perkins has found his side as well, per his recent appearance on the Road Trippin’ show.

“It was a point and time, the only thing standing in James Harden way was KD and Steph on the same team. Real talk. That motherf—–er averaged 36 in a season. We thought he was going to average 40. Seriously, like the 60 point triple-doubles, he was doing that s—t. Now the ring culture and him getting rings, I get all that,” he said, referencing Harden’s time at the Houston Rockets when he was knocked out by the Golden State Warriors (17-18 and 18-19).

Perkins claimed that the Warriors, led by Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were the only team standing in the Rockets’ way in the Western Conference. Harden won the MVP in the 2017-18 campaign and averaged 36.1 points per game the following season.

That, despite Wade’s superior resume when it comes to titles and individual accolades, effectively settles the debate for Perkins.

“D-Wade, I’m a fan of his, but if you're asking me, who had the better career or who I’m taking, no disrespect to D-Wade. This is my opinion, I’m taking James Harden,” he explained.

Wade, meanwhile, was easily the better defender, won three championships during his time with the Heat, and was also the Finals MVP back in 2006. Harden is undoubtedly not the two-way presence Wade was even towards the end of his career, although he finished twice as the assists leader and is a three-time scoring champion as well.

And while there may not be a right or wrong answer when it comes to the two, Wade’s fans will argue that championships matter the most. Despite the impact Harden has had on the modern game, most may argue that D-Wade simply finished with a better career overall.