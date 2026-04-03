The Arizona Diamondbacks were walloped 17-2 by the Atlanta Braves Thursday night, and to make matters worse, rookie outfielder Jordan Lawlar had to leave the field after a troubling injury scare. The 23-year-old exited after being struck on the right hand/wrist by a sinker from reliever Osvaldo Bido in the seventh inning.

Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that initial X-rays were negative, offering some relief, though Lawlar is scheduled to undergo a CT scan on Friday to rule out any underlying damage. Following the hit-by-pitch, Lawlar continued as a baserunner before Tim Tawa took over defensively in left field.

Before the injury, Lawlar hit his first career MLB home run, a 424-foot shot to left-center field off right-hander Reynaldo Lopez. The homer came on a first-pitch fastball and was Lawlar's first long ball in his 48th major league game and 126th plate appearance. It continues a strong start to the season, batting .333 with a .956 OPS over his first six games.

Lawlar's early production follows a challenging developmental path. After debuting with the Diamondbacks in September 2023, he battled injuries in 2024 and began the 2025 season with a 0-for-31 slump before finishing on a positive note. His minor league performance last year included 11 home runs in 63 games, along with four more during spring training.

If Lawlar is forced to miss time, Tawa could see increased opportunities, particularly against right-handed pitching.