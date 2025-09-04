The Los Angeles Kings went through significant changes this offseason under new team president Ken Holland. They have a new-look blue line to try and beat the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs. But one big contract still hangs over their heads, of the front office and the team. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Adrian Kempe and the Kings are not close on a contract extension.

“…while over [their] summer there seemed to be a financial gap between Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings – and I’m not sure that has closed much, so far,” Pagnotta reported. “Kempe is looking for a deal in the $10 million AAV range over eight years, while the Kings started talks under the $9 million mark. With Anze Kopitar likely playing in his last NHL season, the Kings want to compete this season, and getting Kempe locked into a new deal is important.”

The Kings drafted Kempe in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, and he has been in the organization ever since. He has three 35-goal seasons over the past four years, including his lone 40-goal campaign. Even though LA has not won a playoff round during his career, Kempe has had springtime success, with 15 goals and 29 points in 28 games.

The Kings should not let Kempe get to free agency, especially with Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, and Kirill Kaprizov likely staying put. Teams with money available under the salary cap could outprice Holland if he does not pay up now. Kempe is their best goal scorer and should be signed for the rest of his career.

The Kings' moves this offseason were focused on adding physicality to their blue line. Those moves have already been crushed by fans and pundits. But the moves will make even less sense if they let Kempe walk.