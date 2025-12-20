When the Philadelphia Eagles coaxed Brandon Graham out of retirement to help add some pop to a defensive line in need of a veteran presence, fans openly wondered how much BG had left in the tank.

After taking things slow after officially signing on the dotted line, being a healthy scratch against the New York Giants, Graham slowly worked his way back into playing shape as a combo lineman, playing defensive end on one play, and then defensive end on the next.

And yet, over the past two games, it looks like Graham never left, with the ageless wonder putting in absolute work for the Eagles against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders.

At the Linc, Graham made former teammate Kenny Pickett's life very uncomfortable, taking down the Raiders QB twice for his first two sacks post-retirement. Graham then followed that up with another sack against a former teammate in Marcus Mariota, who started at quarterback for the Commanders in Week 16.

Aligned at defensive tackle in the spot usually filled by Jalen Carter, Graham bull rushed his man into the backfield, forcing Mariota to step up in the pocket and into danger. Graham then disengaged and went right for Mariota, taking him down for sacks No. 3 on only his second snap of the game.

Brandon Graham with his 3rd sack out of retirement 😤 PHIvsWAS on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/KowAHN87Tz — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2025

Originally drafted all the way back in 2010, Graham is both the Eagles' oldest and their longest-tenured player. Over the last two games, Graham has also been among the Eagles' most productive players, which is a true testament to his ability to wreck games even with gray in his beard.