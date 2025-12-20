The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East and secure a playoff berth for the fifth straight season with a win over the Washington Commanders. However, the Week 16 divisional clash got off to a rocky start when Will Shipley fumbled the opening kickoff.

Shipley fielded the ball at the six-yard line and worked his way up the right sideline. But Mike Sainristil jarred the ball loose with a big hit and Kain Medrano recovered, setting the Commanders up with excellent starting field position.

Despite being gifted the ball deep in Eagles territory, Washington couldn’t fully capitalize with a touchdown. The Commanders drove down to the two-yard line. But the Eagles’ defense stiffened, forcing a Jake Moody field goal. Why a 4-10 Commanders team with nothing to lose decided not to go for it on 4th & 2 is an entirely different conversation.

Eagles weather rocky start against Commanders

While the Eagles held Washington to three points on a drive that started at Philadelphia’s 26-yard line, fans were still not pleased with the special teams snafu. The defending Super Bowl champions have been under intense scrutiny this season. Although the Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s 31-0 rout of the Raiders, fans are ready to pounce on any miscue. And Shipley gave the crowd plenty of fodder with his opening kickoff fumble.

Bion wrote:

“Classic Eagles, always finding new ways to disappoint early.”

juice added:

“Pretty much a summary of the season”

slimvnsn commented:

“What a start….opening kickoff fumble sets the Commanders up immediately.”

Baby Dom wrote:

“Let down game begins”

alexander added:

“eagles fans blaming hurts for the fumble”