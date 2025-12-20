The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East and secure a playoff berth for the fifth straight season with a win over the Washington Commanders. However, the Week 16 divisional clash got off to a rocky start when Will Shipley fumbled the opening kickoff.
Shipley fielded the ball at the six-yard line and worked his way up the right sideline. But Mike Sainristil jarred the ball loose with a big hit and Kain Medrano recovered, setting the Commanders up with excellent starting field position.
The Eagles FUMBLED the opening kick-off 🤯
Despite being gifted the ball deep in Eagles territory, Washington couldn’t fully capitalize with a touchdown. The Commanders drove down to the two-yard line. But the Eagles’ defense stiffened, forcing a Jake Moody field goal. Why a 4-10 Commanders team with nothing to lose decided not to go for it on 4th & 2 is an entirely different conversation.
Eagles weather rocky start against Commanders
While the Eagles held Washington to three points on a drive that started at Philadelphia’s 26-yard line, fans were still not pleased with the special teams snafu. The defending Super Bowl champions have been under intense scrutiny this season. Although the Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s 31-0 rout of the Raiders, fans are ready to pounce on any miscue. And Shipley gave the crowd plenty of fodder with his opening kickoff fumble.
“Classic Eagles, always finding new ways to disappoint early.”
“Pretty much a summary of the season”
“What a start….opening kickoff fumble sets the Commanders up immediately.”
“Let down game begins”
“eagles fans blaming hurts for the fumble”
For f*cks sakes. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YJVZbnnPGh
