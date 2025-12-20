After the Miami football team won in the College Football Playoff (CFP) first round game against Texas A&M, 10-3, there is no doubt going to be some people who believe they were right about choosing the Hurricanes over Notre Dame in the bracket. As the Miami football program celebrates the CFP win over Texas A&M, head coach Mario Cristobal would be asked about the win, reinforcing the committee's decision to keep them in.

There's no denying that the choice was between the Hurricanes and Fighting Irish for a spot in the CFP, which ultimately went to the former. Debate ensued, with even Notre Dame publicly expressing their displeasure, leading to Cristobal being asked after the game about what the victory means for them and that ongoing discussion.

“Regardless or regardless or irregardless of what the result was today, they made the right decision,” Cristobal said, via Fox College Football. “Last year, we had to go to court, I felt, because we had a case, other teams had a case, but it was fuzzy…and this year, what was fuzzy about it? We come down to the end, we had common opponents with another great football team that I'm sure would do great in the playoffs, but we did better against those common opponents, and we won the head-to-head.”

"Let us never ever devalue the importance of head-to-head competition" Mario Cristobal when asked about what Miami's result today said about the committee's decision to put them in ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/59zstlI0IY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 20, 2025

Miami football's Mario Cristobal on the importance of head-to-head

Subsequently, as the Miami football team made the CFP over Notre Dame, one of the reasons that many believe the call was right, and one that Critobal mentioned, was the head-to-head. When the two teams faced off in the opening game of the year, the Hurricanes came out with a huge 27-24 win, one that would be entirely consequential.

“And God forbid, we should ever get away from the meaning of head-to-head, because just looking out there today, how many guys were helped off the field,” Cristobal said. “Let us never, ever devalue, all right, the importance of head-to-head competition, please.”

Miami now continues on its quest for a national title as the team next faces the champions in Ohio State on Dec. 31.