Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal has only one year remaining on his contract. Since he has yet to sign a contract extension with the team, trade rumors have swirled around Skubal throughout the offseason. Despite the plethora of rumors, Skubal is still enjoying his offseason after winning his second consecutive American League Cy Young Award in 2025. In fact, the Tigers' southpaw attended Michigan State basketball's 79-70 win over Oakland on Saturday. After the game, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo revealed how he wants his players to help keep Skubal in Detroit.

“Skubal was in our locker room, he came in the other day,” Izzo told reporters, via FOX College Hoops. “You know, he said it best… He goes, ‘I get to come to this game, big game.' That's what he said. And then he's going to the Lions, he's going to the Red Wings, you know, he's going to the Pistons tonight I think.”

Tom Izzo then revealed his plan to try to convince Tarik Skubal to stay with the Tigers.

“I tell my guys to hug and kiss him to keep him around,” Izzo said. “So, maybe they will.”

Of course, the decision is not necessarily up to Tarik Skubal at the moment. He could be traded before the 2026 campaign begins. With that being said, a trade isn't guaranteed to occur. Detroit could always begin negotiating a long-term deal with the superstar pitcher if Skubal has interest.

While a Skubal table remains a possibility, Izzo is clearly hoping he ends up staying with the ball club for the long-term future.