The Los Angeles Kings are one of the better teams in the NHL at this time. The Kings started the season extremely well, but they have fallen back down to earth a bit as the season has progressed. Los Angeles is likely to make the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, however. And they are looking to exercise some postseason demons.

Los Angeles has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last three seasons. And in each appearance, the Kings have been eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers. In 2022, these teams went to seven games. In 2023, it was six. However, 2024 saw the Oilers dominate across five games to send Los Angeles home without much to show for their season.

When discussing Stanley Cup contenders, Los Angeles is not a popular team in those discussions. This is a very good team, without a doubt. But on paper, they don't stack up to the likes of the Oilers, Dallas Stars, or Vegas Golden Knights coming out of the West.

However, games aren't played on paper for a reason. Admittedly, a lot would need to go well for the Kings to win the Stanley Cup. However, it certainly isn't impossible. Los Angeles has the ability to make a surprising run. It wouldn't be the first time this franchise improbably won the Stanley Cup.

The Kings have not raised the Cup since 2014. They want to change that in 2025. With this in mind, here are two reasons the Kings could win the 2025 Stanley Cup as the regular season nears its end.

Kings are elite at preventing 5v5 offense

The Kings are not the most offensively inclined team in the league. They can certainly score when they need goals. This isn't a case of the 2024 Washington Capitals by any means. However, Los Angeles does not need to be the most offensively inclined team if their defense holds up.

Los Angeles is one of the best teams defensively at full strength in 2024-25. In fact, only the Winnipeg Jets allow fewer goals per 60 minutes at 5v5 than Los Angeles, according to Evolving Hockey. Moreover, they have the best Expected Goals Allowed Per 60 Minutes in the NHL. And their On-Ice Save Percentage is the best in the league.

Los Angeles achieves this by limiting the amount of shots their opponents take. The Kings allow the fewest shots against per 60 minutes. They give up the second-fewest unblocked shot attempts at 5v5. And they allow the fourth-fewest overall shot attempts in the NHL.

Scoring chances may be few and far between in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If the Kings continue their elite defensive game, they will be difficult to beat. This will be a major reason for a Stanley Cup victory should that come to pass in 2025.

Darcy Kuemper's resurgence should not be overlooked

One reason for this elite form for the Kings is the man in goal. In 2024-25, that has usually been veteran Darcy Kuemper. The Kings re-accquired Kuemper in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade over the summer. To say his return to Los Angeles has worked out would be a massive understatement.

Kuemper has played to a sparkling .919 save percentage in 43 games this season. The 34-year-old ranks fourth in the NHL in terms of Goals Saved Above Expected, per Evolving Hockey. Moreover, he ranks fifth in terms of Goals Saved Above Expected.

Kuemper's turnaround has gone a bit under the radar in 2025. However, he should not be overlooked heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If he can continue this run of form, Los Angeles has a shot at bringing Lord Stanley's Cup back to the City of Angels this summer.