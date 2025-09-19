The Minnesota Wild open training camp with Kirill Kaprizov entering the final year of his contract. While they have tried by offering him an eight-year deal worth $16 million per year, a record $128 million, he turned it down. Now, training camp is opening with their best player in a contract year. But Kaprizov should not sign a new contract with the Wild before the season opens in October.

Kaprizov should sign with the Wild, as no other team will pay him as much as the one that drafted him. That is different than Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who is looking to keep a Stanley Cup contender together. But Kaprizov is a singular player in Minnesota's history, which should lead to a historic contract.

This season, the Wild should be pushing for a Western Conference playoff spot. They were a different team when Kaprizov got hurt last year, with a 25-13-3 record with Kaprizov and 20-17-4 without him. Assuming the forward stays healthy all season, his impact will be felt in the lineup.

During the season, Kaprizov may sign a historic extension. But according to recent reports, it won't happen until after McDavid signs. The Wild can afford even more than $16 million per year on their salary cap, so Kaprizov has every reason to wait until McDavid signs to see where the market is at.

No one, not even Kaprizov, would say that the Wild forward is better than Connor McDavid. But his importance to Minnesota puts all of the leverage on his side. If McDavid signs for $16 million, Kaprizov could easily sign for more, and no one would bat an eye. Letting the best player in the league set the market could be a smart move for Kaprizov.

What needs to happen for the Wild to get the contract signed before opening night?

The Wild should want Kirill Kaprizov signed soon

Article Continues Below

Wild GM Bill Guerin has made a concerted effort to get Kaprizov under contract before the season begins. They are obviously serious about keeping him, as they offered the biggest contract in NHL history. And, they have no interest in trading Kaprizov before the contract ends. There is no reason that the front office should stop negotiating just because of one rejected contract.

As long as Kaprizov holds the leverage, there is no reason for him to sign a contract he is not 100% happy with. For reasons that have not been revealed, he was unhappy with the $128 million offer.

Kaprizov has the inside track to be the greatest player in Wild history. His goal-scoring prowess is unmatched in franchise history, and his 2021-22 season represents the highest goals, assists, and points in one season. Retaining top talent has not always been easy for Minnesota, as evidenced by Marian Gaborik's departure in free agency, which still lingers.

The Wild should be considered contenders in the Western Conference for the 2025-26 season. Their young core has more playoff experience. Filip Gustavsson should double down on his excellent season in the net, and Kaprizov should be healthy. While the West is loaded with talent, a great season will help keep Kaprizov in Minnesota.

The Wild should keep the conversations with Kaprizov open for the rest of training camp. But the player has no reason to sign a contract before another member of the 2026 free-agency class inks a deal. Despite playing the wing and not having the hardware of McDavid or Jack Eichel, Kaprizov can command the highest salary in the league. He should not sign a deal until he knows exactly what that number is.

The Wild open the season on October 9 on the road against the St Louis Blues.