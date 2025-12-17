Julius Randle relishes the opportunity to star alongside Anthony Edwards on the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-9), a franchise that has been a perfect fit for the former All-NBA Second-Team selection. He is not just devoted to the Wolves, however.

Randle, who expressed his support for new Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes on social media last week, came out to St. Paul's Grand Casino Arena to support the midseason trade acquisition and local NHL squad. The three-time all-Star posted a video of himself and his two sons attending Tuesday's matchup between the Wild and Washington Capitals.

“Got the family out here, super excited we were able to catch a game,” the jersey-clad Randle said, per the team's X account. “Sick atmosphere. Thank you for having me.”

The 31-year-old is embracing all that the Land of 10,000 Lakes has to offer. He picked a good time to watch the Wild compete. Minnesota (19-9-5) is riding a four-game winning streak and currently occupies third place in the Western Conference. Management is hoping to capitalize on the team's success, as illustrated by the Hughes move.

Minnesota sent Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, Zeev Buium and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Vancouver Canucks for the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner. Quinn Hughes scored a goal against the Boston Bruins in his Wild debut on Sunday. He tallied an assist against the Capitals, boosting the home team to a 2-0 lead in the second period.

Perhaps he can light the lamp for Julius Randle, a man who is quick to make good on his tweets. No. 30 will enjoy the night off with his family, while No. 43 further ingratiates himself to the Minnesota crowd.