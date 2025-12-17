The Minnesota Wild traded for Quinn Hughes last week, and the excitement has reached a fever pitch. Hughes scored his first goal on his Wild debut in a win over the Boston Bruins. On Tuesday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle was in attendance to see the former Norris Trophy winner make a bit of team history.

Hughes was unable to find the back of the net in Tuesday's win over the Washington Capitals. However, he did record an assist in the second period. He helped Kirill Kaprizov score his 21st of the year and give Minnesota a 2-0 lead. With this point, he became the second Wild defenseman to score a point in each of his first two games with the franchise, the team confirmed on Tuesday night.

Per #NHLStats, Quinn Hughes' second-period assist made him the second defenseman in #mnwild history to register a point in each of his first two games with the franchise (also Cam Barker, 2 GP in 09-10). pic.twitter.com/qA35y1A0We — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) December 17, 2025

The Wild did not need their new star man to score on Tuesday, though. Minnesota hit the Capitals for five on the night. Veteran Vladimir Tarasenko turned the clock back a bit, scoring twice and adding an assist. Matt Boldy added two goals of his own, as well, bringing him to 19 goals on the season.

Goaltending continued to be strong for Minnesota, as well. Filip Gustavsson got the call on Tuesday, and he did not disappoint. He made 25 saves, turning aside every shot on goal. This gives Minnesota its league-leading seventh shutout.

Minnesota looks like a very dangerous team with Hughes on the roster. They are winners of five straight, and they do not appear to be slowing down any time soon. They hit the ice looking for their sixth straight victory on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.