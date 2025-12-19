The Minnesota Wild have some of the most talented players in the league in Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and Vladimir Tarasenko. They made a huge move last week when they added Quinn Hughes to that group as general manager Bill Guerin completed a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks for the star defenseman.

The move created headlines and gave a significant boost to the Wild's profile around the NHL. While most observers believe the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are still the primary Stanley Cup contenders in the Western Conference, it would not be a shocker if Hughes and the Wild joined that group before the end of the season.

The young defenseman is viewed as perhaps the No. 2 defenseman in the league behind Cale Makar of the Avalanche. He is an exceptional skater and he can become a one-man breakout for the Wild any time he has the puck.

Hughes is under contract through the 2026-27 season, but he will be free to sign with any team at the conclusion of next season if he does not sign an extension with the Wild

Former teammate believes Wild can extend Hughes if they become a contender

Hughes was an extremely valuable and well-liked player during his time with the Canucks. Forward Brock Boeser was one of his best friends on the team, and he believes that Hughes could stay with the Wild if they demonstrate that they can play with the best teams in the league.

“He just wants to win,” Boeser says, per The Athletic. “That’s who he is. He wants to win so bad, and he’s very driven to be the best player he can be and help a team out. I think he’s just super happy he’s in a winning culture, and if they keep winning, I don’t see why he wouldn’t re-sign.”