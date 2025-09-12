The Minnesota Wild offered Kirill Kaprizov a historic contract, worth $128 million, which he turned down. That sent the NHL world into shock, as Kaprizov is one of many star players hitting unrestricted free agency next summer. Marco D'Amico of RG.org reported that Kaprizov turned down the contract in part because Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has not signed a new deal yet.

“While Kaprizov’s future is up in the air, both sides appear content to wait before making any final decisions. The biggest reason? According to another source close to the situation: Connor McDavid’s next contract,” D'Amico reported. “There’s a belief that there is no rush in Kaprizov’s camp to come to a deal until he sees how the market is reset by the signing of the league’s best player.”

This is risky for the Wild, as McDavid's contract could open the door for even more money for Kaprizov. Despite McDavid being a better player, Kaprizov has incredible leverage over Minnesota's front office. He has the inside track to be the greatest player in franchise history, and the second-best player is nowhere near Leon Draisaitl's caliber.

Article Continues Below

Kaprizov can wait for McDavid to re-sign in Edmonton before locking in the richest deal in league history. But D'Amico also reported he may want more than the $16 million offered to him, regardless of McDavid's status.

“He’s pushing for close to 20 percent of the salary cap, so there’s no reason to rush right now,” a source told D'Amico. “He’ll look for $18 or even $19 million on an eight-year deal.”

The Wild should be doing everything in their power to re-sign Kaprizov, which they have done to this point. While the McDavid situation looms, and Jack Eichel enters the final year of his deal in Vegas, Kaprizov holds the cards. It could end with him being the highest-paid player in league history.