The Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 8-7 in overtime on Thursday. Usually, the conversation after a 15-goal game would not focus on either goalie. But Minnesota is likely sending off a legend this season. Marc-Andre Fleury is likely retiring after the year and played what could be his last home game with the Wild. The organization sent Fleury's kids out for warmups with him in an adorable moment.

A special moment for the Fleury family! 🥰 Marc-Andre's children joined him on the ice tonight for the introductions and national anthem! pic.twitter.com/OTky0w4ta0 — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Estelle, Scarlette, and James Fleury joined their dad on the ice for warmups ahead of the Wild game. In this edition of “Goalies are Weird”, Fleury did not change his warmup or really acknowledge his kids in the clip. But still, it was a great moment for the future Hall-of-Famer.

The game was a passing of the baton from Fleury's generation to the next. Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini scored three goals and added two assists in the best game of his career. He was the first-overall pick in 2024, just like Fleury was the top pick in 2003. Joel Eriksson Ek scored four goals for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov won it in overtime.

The Wild have slipped significantly since their hot start to the year, but their recent swoon had them close to missing the playoffs. But their second consecutive win has them ahead of the St Louis Blues in the standings and five points above the playoff line. Filip Gustavsson is their starting goalie and will likely get all of the playoff starts. But don't rule out Fleury for another magical spring.

Fleury won the 2009 Stanley Cup as the Penguins' starting goalie and was on the 2016 and '17 Cup winners as well. Matt Murray was the star of those teams, leading many to think Fleury's career was over. He led the Vegas Golden Knights to the 2018 Cup Final, solidifying his Hall-of-Fame case.