The Minnesota Wild clinched a playoff spot with their overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. They just needed the one point they clinched by forcing overtime in the game. So once they finished regulation, head coach John Hynes made a switch. The Wild stuck Marc-Andre Fleury in the net for overtime in what could be his last NHL appearance.

As OT begins, the Wild put Marc-Andre Fleury in the game 🥲🌸

Fleury has not officially announced his retirement yet, but he has been treated as if he is hanging up the pads after this year. The Wild had him start their final home game last week with his kids out there for the warmups. While Minnesota is going to the playoffs, they are likely going to play Filip Gustavsson for their postseason games.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and clinch their playoff spot. Gustavsson was pulled from the game for Fleury during the brief intermission before overtime. Then, Eriksson Ek took a slashing penalty just 18 seconds into the extra frame.

Heading into overtime, having already clinched a spot in the #StanleyCup Playoffs, the @mnwild put Marc-Andre Fleury in net. 🌸 The Wild won the game in the extra frame, and everyone in the building got to show their love for Flower after his final regular season game. 💚

Fleury made two saves on the power play and three more after the penalty expired to secure the win. Matt Boldy's 27th of the season ended the game with 18 seconds left in the extra frame. The Wild are headed to the playoffs after a scary March that almost cost them their spot.

From February 25 to April 4, the Wild went 7-10-3. The Flames went 9-6-4, and the Blues went 16-2-1 during that same stretch to close the gap. St Louis was able to catch and pass Calgary, but could not pass Minnesota. With Boldy's goal, the Wild clinched the top Wild Card spot, guaranteeing a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Fleury brought the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018. If he gets one last appearance against his old squad, it would be an incredible way to end a Hall-of-Fame career.