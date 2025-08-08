The Michigan Wolverines will be entering the 2025 season with one less running back following the departure of CJ Hester.

Hester announced that he will leave the program and plan to enter the transfer portal, per On3 insider Pete Nakos. He makes this decision in the midst of fall camp, deciding to look elsewhere to find a better situation.

Hester originally transferred to the Wolverines this past offseason after spending two years with Western Michigan and UMass. His freshman campaign saw him play in seven games, making 29 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

He took the next step with UMass as a sophomore. He appeared in 11 games, producing 119 rushes for 529 yards but was unable to score a touchdown.

What's next for Michigan after CJ Hester's departure

It's not a significant loss for the Michigan Wolverines with CJ Hester leaving. However, it does impact their depth at the running back position, something they'll need to address for the remainder of fall camp.

The Wolverines enter their second full season with Sherrone Moore leading the way. He embraced the head coaching job after Jim Harbaugh departed for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers following the team's national championship win in 2023.

Moore became the 21st head coach in Michigan's history, understanding the peaks the program earned with Harbaugh at the helm. His first full campaign turned out to be a success, finishing with an 8-5 record. They tied for seventh in the Big Ten standings, ending the year with a 19-13 win over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Key wins for Moore were against Michigan State, Ohio State and Alabama. This showcased his ability to earn victories against historic powerhouses, especially against the Crimson Tide and the 2024 national champs in the Buckeyes.

Moore won't be on the sidelines for two games in the 2025 season due to sign stealing actions. Despite this setback, the Wolverines will look to take their next step into making the attempt to return to the College Football Playoff.