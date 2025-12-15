The Detroit Lions could not get the job done at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Detroit lost 41-34 against Los Angeles in a game that featured plenty of scoring for both teams. The Lions are now 8-6 and barely hanging on in the NFC playoff picture. But they are still confident they can make it into the dance.

Lions QB Jared Goff spoke with the media after Sunday's tough loss. He is still confident in Detroit's playoff chances despite a missed opportunity against LA.

“Yeah we've got a resilient group,” Goff replied, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “We bounce back after something like this. We've got a home game in front of our fans, expect them to bring it for us, and find a way to win that one. Then go to the next.”

Goff played well, going 25-of-41 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, the Lions' defense allowed 519 yards against the Rams and could only limit them to 41 points.

The veteran quarterback clearly wants to take things one game at a time. He doesn't want to look too far ahead.

“You know, it'd be nothing better than that in the playoffs, a three-game win streak” Goff added. “That's got to be the goal. But again, in order to win three you've got to win one.”

Hopefully Detroit can use Sunday's loss as motivation for the rest of the regular season.

Dan Campbell wants Rams loss to “burn” as Lions' playoff chances dwindle

Head coach Dan Campbell does not want his team to forget Sunday's loss.

In fact, Campbell wants his guys to feel “burned” by their frustrating one-score defeat. He put it plainly during his postgame remarks.

“It should burn at you, it should eat you up,” Campbell said, per Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit. “Do not go numb to the losing. Staff and I are going to come in and watch this thing together tomorrow, all of us. (We'll) make those corrections, and then move on.”

Campbell does not want the Lions to become numb to the idea of defeat. Instead, he wants it to hurt every time. That way it motivates the team to win the next game.

Next up for the Lions is a Week 16 matchup against the Steelers.