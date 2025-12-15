The blowout win over the Browns already felt like a statement, but the play that really captured it was the second touchdown from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore.

Threading a throw that had only a 16.1 percent completion probability, per Next Gen Stats, the Bears quarterback dropped a dime in traffic that essentially buried Cleveland, stretching the lead to 21-3 after Chicago had just picked off Shedeur Sanders.

It was the kind of low-percentage shot Bears fans aren’t used to seeing pay off.

On top of the highlight-reel stuff, Williams quietly crossed a massive career milestone. As Kevin Fishbain noted on X, the Bears quarterback now holds the NFL record for the fewest interceptions in a quarterback’s first 1,000 career pass attempts, with just 12 picks on the ledger.

That mark, set while dismantling Cleveland 31-3, underlines just how rare his blend of aggression and ball security has been.

Against the Browns, that profile was on full display. Williams finished 17-of-28 for 242 yards and those two scores to Moore, guiding an offense that piled up 361 total yards.

D’Andre Swift punished Cleveland on the ground with 98 yards and two touchdowns, while Chicago’s defense suffocated Sanders and company, holding them to 192 total yards and snagging three interceptions. It was complementary football built around a quarterback who rarely puts the ball in harm’s way.

There was a brief scare when Williams limped into the locker room at halftime with the Bears up 14-0, raising fears that his afternoon might be cut short. Instead, he returned early in the third quarter, settled back in, and kept stacking efficient drives, exactly the kind of steadying presence a 10-4 team needs heading into the stretch run.

Now the focus shifts to a massive Week 16 rematch with the Packers. Chicago will need every bit of Williams’ record-breaking caution with the ball and his knack for making the improbable look routine. If he keeps marrying fireworks with this level of mistake-free play, that new interception record might stand for a long time.