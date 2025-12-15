The Baltimore Ravens (7-7) remain in pursuit of the AFC North crown following a 24-0 road victory versus the Cincinnati Bengals, but they will enter the final three weeks of the regular season without a key defensive contributor. Rookie linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who ranks second on the team with 49 solo tackles, is believed to have suffered a torn ACL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Buchanan will undergo further testing on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury. The fourth-round draft pick out of California worked hard to earn a starting role with the Ravens, recording five tackles for loss, half a sack and one forced fumble in 13 games this season. Baltimore's defense is already inconsistent. The unit may not be able to withstand additional misfortune.

That said, this past Sunday's performance against the Bengals should give the squad some needed confidence heading into the final stretch. The Ravens stifled a Cincinnati offense that had proven to be quite dangerous since Joe Burrow returned. They held the star quarterback to just 5.8 yards gained per pass attempt while posting two interceptions. It was a fairly quick turnaround after the team's Thanksgiving flop.

But can Baltimore keep it going? It is one thing to squash the moribund Bengals. Navigating the New England Patriots (11-3), Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) should be a far more grueling challenge. The Ravens have faced adversity from the jump, though, and are still vying for a playoff berth. They remain vulnerable, but as long as John Harbaugh's guys have life, they are at least somewhat dangerous.

Baltimore must now pivot and dig deep following the Teddye Buchanan injury news. A Sunday Night Football matchup versus the Pats looms large.