The Minnesota Wild looked prepared to submit a contract offer to Kirill Kaprizov, hoping to ensure his future with the club. After signing Marco Rossi to a three-year extension, the team has moved its focus to Kaprizov, who will be a free agent in the summer of 2026. The potential offer could be for eight years, and north of $120 million, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Kaprizov is in the final year of a five-year deal worth $45 million, holding an AAV of $9 million per year. The Russian forward is coming off a season that was plagued by injury. It also showed that he is worth a big contract. In just 41 games, he chipped in 25 goals while adding 31 assists. That gave him 56 total points, which is good for 1.37 points per game. That was a career high in points per game for the 28-year-old, beating his previous high from 2021-22. In that season, he found the back of the net 47 times while adding 61 helpers in 81 games. That was good for 1.33 points per game.

The Wild look to get a deal done quickly

The rumor of an offer may be a good sign for the situation. The previous rumors said the Minnesota front office and Karpizov were further apart on an agreement. This potential offer is expected to be for eight years, and between $120 and $130 million. That would equate to an AAV of between $15 and $16 million per year.

Currently, the largest contract by AAV for the 2025-26 season is Leon Draisaitl. His contract is worth $14 million in AAV. With Connor McDavid also eligible for an extension, Kaprizov may not be the top-paid player in the NHL, but would be close. The McDavid contract could play a factor in these discussions. “And as McDavid’s camp begin their negotiations with the Oilers, players like Eichel and Kaprizov may choose to wait until that situation is settled before finalizing their deals,” notes Pagnotta.

The Wild are in a prime position to get a deal done as well. The salary cap is rising. It is currently $95.5 million for 2025-26 and moving to $104 million for 2026-27. Current projections have the team having over $41 million in cap space next summer. Further, the team can sign him to an eight-year deal. Meanwhile, the new CBA, taking effect in September 2026, allows for a max of a seven-year deal to re-sign with a team. Overall, things are pointing in the right direction for Kaprizov to be in Minnesota long-term.