The NFL MVP race entering Week 14 of the 2025 season might be the most compelling in years. The field remains crowded with both seasoned veterans and emerging young stars. Quarterbacks dominate the discussion once again, bolstered by teams riding their heroics into playoff contention. Is this the year an established star cements his place in history? Or is it time for a new face to take the mantle?

Resurgences and rising contenders

The 2025 NFL season has been defined by dramatic and unexpected arcs. None has been more eye-catching than the New England Patriots’ stunning return to prominence. Across the country, the Los Angeles Rams have risen to the top of the NFC behind Matthew Stafford and an opportunistic defense.

So, what’s the better MVP narrative? Is it a veteran quarterback delivering a late-career masterpiece in his 17th season? A second-year phenom restoring a fallen dynasty? Or a dark horse like Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, or Jordan Love who refuses to fade into the background?

Honorable mentions: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Browns DE Myles Garrett, Chargers QB Justin Herbert

5. Packers QB Jordan Love

Few quarterbacks boosted their MVP resumes more in Week 13 than Love. He has the Packers sitting at 8–3–1 and pushing for the NFC’s No. 2 seed. Love has thrown for 2,794 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

His signature performance so far? A commanding Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions. That's where he delivered big-time throws and played one of the smartest games of his career. Still, the road ahead is rugged: Bears, Broncos, Bears (again), Ravens. That stretch could make or break his MVP candidacy.

4. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Allen’s 2025 campaign has not been as spotless as last year’s MVP season. That said, he remains one of the league’s most dominant forces. Despite a step back in efficiency, Allen’s production remains extraordinary. He has thrown for 2,832 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 409 yards and an incredible 11 touchdowns.

Allen’s presence remains Buffalo's determining factor between winning and losing. His overall impact remains too great to ignore. If the Bills close strong, he has a real chance to rise in these rankings.

3. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Few players have reshaped the MVP conversation this season quite like Prescott. His Thanksgiving Day victory over Patrick Mahomes thrust him from a fringe candidate into the top tier of contenders. That signaled the latest chapter of what has become the best season of his career.

Much of Prescott’s resurgence stems from renewed offensive continuity under Brian Schottenheimer. He has also built great chemistry with his elite receiving duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. If the Cowboys continue to stack wins, Prescott’s candidacy will only strengthen.

2. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Yes, Stafford absorbed a surprising Week 13 loss to the Panthers. Despite that, his 2025 season stands as one of the greatest statistical masterpieces of his career. Stafford has thrown a league-best 32 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions.

His efficiency numbers, including 7.7 yards per attempt and a 66.3 percent completion rate, may not lead the league. However, they contribute to a stellar 111.7 passer rating. That's just behind the NFL’s top mark. Stafford’s ability to marry experience with aggressive downfield passing has positioned the Rams as the NFC’s most complete offensive team. The remaining schedule is difficult, sure. Still, Stafford is playing like a quarterback who can handle it.

1. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Maye has not just entered the MVP race. He has taken control of it. The Patriots’ 11–2 record reflects Maye’s extraordinary growth in his second season. He leads the NFL in completion percentage and quarterback rating. Maye also ranks near the top in passing yards per game and touchdowns. He just excels in virtually every advanced metric.

In addition, Maye ranks seventh among all QBs in rushing yards. His precision, mobility, and maturity have allowed New England to reclaim the AFC’s top seed. Yes, critics point to a relatively soft schedule. That said, Maye has consistently punished every defense placed in front of him. The Patriots also haven’t lost since September. With Buffalo, Baltimore, the Jets, and Miami left on the schedule, Maye has a chance to validate his dominance further. For now, he stands as the MVP front-runner.