Joe Burrow's return from injury couldn't have been scripted any better. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback shocked everyone by coming back much earlier than anticipated from his toe injury. Burrow's comeback came just in time for the Bengals' Thanksgiving game against the Baltimore Ravens. The star quarterback reminded everyone just how good he is when he's healthy, lighting up the Ravens defense en route to a 32-14 win.

Burrow is no stranger to comebacks from an injury. One of the few knocks on the Bengals quarterback is his durability, after all. That being said, this Thanksgiving comeback means a little more to Burrow than his other returns from injury.

“I've been through a lot of these, and haven't had the chance to come back in the middle of a season like this from any of the other ones I've had,” Burrow said, per James Rapien. “So this one has been special to me. I worked really hard to come back and try to give myself an opportunity to get out there. Not just me. A lot of people worked hard for it. And to be able to have a moment like that in front of the world on Thanksgiving, that was special.”

Article Continues Below

As Burrow himself said, the Bengals quarterback is no stranger to injuries at this point in his career. He suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his rookie season, but came back in time for the start of the 2021 season. In 2023, Burrow had a nagging calf injury to start the season, then suffered a wrist injury midway through the year that ended his campaign.

Burrow suffered a nasty turf toe injury in Week 2 of the Bengals' 2025 season. It was a severe injury that required surgery, with the initial timetable for his return being three months. However, Burrow cut down that timetable by a month, returning much earlier than expected. In his first game back, Burrow threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, helping lead the offense to 32 points and an easy win over the Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive.