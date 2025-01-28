Minnesota Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov will be out for a while after he reportedly missed practice on Tuesday, according to The Athletic. It can be recalled that Kirill Kaprizov was shut down for 12 games after the Christmas break due to a lower-body injury, but has since returned and played three games in January.

On Tuesday morning, Wild general manager Bill Guerin addressed the media with regard the status of Kaprizov, saying that the player will go under the knife to repair the injury, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

“Bill Guerin said Kaprizov’s injury — the same that kept him out of the lineup earlier — will require surgery but is not season ending,” shared Pierce in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “It is week to week with what Guerin says will be a ‘minimum four weeks.'”

Kirill Kaprizov to undergo surgery

While it's good news that Kirill Kaprizov can still be expected to return this season, it remains to be seen whether he will make his comeback before the end of the regular season or in the Stanley Cup Playoffs — if the Wild make it there.

Guerin also noted that Kaprizov is not handling the injury update very smoothly.

“Kirill’s very upset,” Guerin said about the player's reaction.

“So I think the best thing to do is to shut them down right now for a little while, fix the problem, and then get them back at 100%,” Guerin added.

In his most recent appearance on the ice, Kaprizov recorded an assist in 22 minutes of ice time during a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. In the three games he played since the calendar flipped to 2025, the 27-year-old Kaprizov recorded two assists with zero goals and a minus-2.

“He was struggling to get through it,” Wild head coach John Hynes described Kaprizov's three-game stint this January, per Pierce.

“He did, and we did everything we could to try to try to see if it would, if it would work for him, but it didn't.”

Overall in the 2024-25 season, Kaprizov is leading the Wild with 23 goals and 29 assists for 52 points while sporting a plus-19.

The Wild are currently third in the Central division with 62 points on a 29-17-4 record.